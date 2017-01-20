Mother and daughter killed in crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A mother and her daughter were killed in a crash in St. Clair County, Illinois, Friday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and 79th Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said 32-year-old Tamika Thornton was driving her 1994 Chevrolet Suburban east on St. Clair Avenue and tried to turn onto 79th Street when her car was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driving west on St. Clair.

Thornton and her daughter were thrown from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

(© 2017 KSDK)