Mother of 5-month-old Normandy girl charged with abuse or neglect of a child

NORMANDY, MO. - The mother of a 5-month-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon is now facing a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child.

Hawthorne reported her 5-month-old daughter missing Thursday afternoon, three days after her van was stolen with the baby still inside. The missing person report was later upgraded to an Amber Alert before the girl was found safe.

Police said Hawthorne was riding in her van with her daughter, three men and a female driver to a Church's Chicken restaurant on Natural Bridge road at around 8 p.m. Monday. When they got to the restaurant, Hawthorne and one of the men got out of the car while the child and the other three people stayed in the car.

The other three drove off in the van, taking the baby as well. Police said Hawthorne only new the people a few hours before leaving her baby in the van with them.

Normandy Police said the baby was dropped off at a home in St. Louis County earlier in the week, but police did not know she was safe until after the Amber Alert was issued.

The child was taken to a hospital and has since been placed in protective custody.

Hawthorne is being held on a $50,000 bond. Abuse or neglect of a child is a class-C felony.

Police are still looking for the stolen van and two persons of interest. The persons of interest are Matthew Maufus and Laurie Beckwith. Maufus is about 6-foot-5 with a thin build and Beckwith is 5-foot-5 with short braids.

The van is a dark grey 2006 Chrylser Town & Country minivan with Missouri License Plates of PN4R7B.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the Normandy Police Department at (314) 427-8000.

