Motorcyclist killed in crash in O'Fallon

Accident (Photo: KSDK)

O'FALLON, MO. - O'Fallon, Missouri, police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the O'Fallon Police Department, the crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Parkview Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police said the male driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene of the crash to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The O'Fallon Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. The motorcyclist's name will be released after family members have been notified.

