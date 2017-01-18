KSDK
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south city

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:03 PM. CST January 18, 2017

Accident reconstruction crews opened an investigation after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon on the 7000 block of Gravois Avenue.

The crash was between a motorcycle and a truck, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of this writing, the investigation was ongoing.

