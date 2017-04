Police officer near the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a car died Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Olive Street and North Compton at around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

