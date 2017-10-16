Multiple injuries in O'Fallon, Mo. school bus accident

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

O'FALLON, MO. - Six ambulances are on the scene of a school bus accident in St. Charles County.

Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District says at least four people were injured during the crash at the intersection of Highway K and Pheasant Meadow. Gaines says one adult was injured and multiple elementary-aged kids.

The school bus belongs to the Fort Zumwalt School District.

First responders are still working to check out all the passengers, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

