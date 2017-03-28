Murder-suicide in North County under investigation

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - A murder-suicide is under investigation in North County.

St. Louis County police responded to the 10600 Block of Dunkeld Circle Monday night for an apparent murder-suicide.

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the driveway of a residence and a 29-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the residence. According to police, the two were formerly a couple and have a history of domestic violence.

Police found a gun on scene.

No other information has been released.

