Murder suspect found dead in Jefferson County jail cell

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

A woman was found hanged in her jail cell early Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Police says 58-year-old Laurel L. Leeker was found dead shortly after 5 a.m. They say there is no sign of foul play and that they are investigating her death as a possible suicide.

Leeker was charged with murdering her boyfriend, Steven D. Pettit, while he was asleep in their bed this summer.

© 2017 KSDK-TV