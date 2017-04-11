Mushroom hunter finds skull in North County

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police responded to the 11100 Block of Village North Drive on a report of discovered human remains around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Officers located a man who said he was a mushroom hunter walking through the wooded area and found what appeared to be a human skull.

On Tuesday morning, additional human remains were found near where the skull was located. It appears the body had been there for several months, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The case is under investigation by the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV