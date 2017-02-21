Muslim-established fundraiser for cemetery vandalism raises more than $25,000 in three hours

Workers begin to lift headstones that were knocked over, back into place at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on February 21, 2017. Vandals toppled nearly 200 headstones in the Jewish cemetery. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

Just moments after word got out about the vandalism at the cemetery, a wide array of religious organizations offered their support.

But one group in particular took immediate action that will make a huge difference.

Rabbi Susan Talve of Central Reform Congregation said she believes the vandalism at the cemetery and yesterday's bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers across the country are part of a new wave of anti-Semitism.

She said regardless of the motivation, recent events make Jewish people feel threatened and vulnerable.

In the moments after learning of the vandalism, Talve said she got calls and texts from priests and African American church pastors.

But she said another group that's also feeling isolated and targeted is standing alongside the St. Louis Jewish community.

Talve said local and national Muslim American groups are partnering to raise money for the cemetery.

In just three hours Tuesday, their Launch Good page raised more than $25,000.

Talve said it's proof love is stronger than hate.

“The story is not the desecration,” said Talve. “We can fix that and we will and we'll make it better than ever. The story here is the story of all of the people who have come forward to say no to hate, people who know what hate is themselves and have come in solidarity to stand with the Jewish community.”

Talve said Friday night her congregation will honor those whose headstones were vandalized by reading all of their names during their regular Shabbat service.

The Muslim-established fundraiser will donate $20,000 dollars to the Cemetery.

The rest will go to other vandalized Jewish centers nationwide.

The cemetery also has its own fundraising page.

