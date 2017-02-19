National Parks are free on President's Day

11. Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (Including the St. Louis Arch)/St. Louis, MO (Getty Images)

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Presidents' Day, Monday.

As part of the park service’s centennial, national sites will be free to the public 10 days in 2017.

Out of the 120 sites and parks participating nationally, three are in Missouri, including the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. Please note, tram rides to the top of the Arch are suspended while crews work to upgrade the tram's electrical system and replace the motor generator sets.

The fee waiver does not apply to state parks or state wildlife or natural areas.

The waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Reservation, camping, and tour fees will still be collected.

See more for Missouri:

~ Harry S. Truman National Historic Site

~ Jefferson National Expansion Memorial

~ Wilson's Creek National Battlefield

KSDK