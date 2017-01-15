NATO chopper crash survivor helps young girl

Laurel M. "Buff" Burkel is a Colonel in the US Airforce and she knows all about what it's like to be in Halo traction. (Image: KSDK) (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

At Shriner's Hospital for Children, visiting hours can be right on time.

"Buff" Berkel wanted to meet 10-year-old Lily Douglas. By all accounts, Lily is an angel but that's not why she's wearing a halo.

"At 4 months old, I noticed she had a little bit of a curve and I told the doctor, " said Lily's mom, Tracy.

The diagnosis was scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine. Left untreated, it can sometimes reduce the amount of space within the chest, making it difficult for the lungs to function properly.

That's why she's now in Halo traction.

"My mom said we're going to put on halo traction and I'm like 'what is that,'" Lily said.

"Lily is so brave, courageous and inspirational, "Burkel told us.

Laurel M. "Buff" Burkel is a Colonel in the US Airforce and she knows all about what it's like to be in Halo traction.

In October 2015, she was in Afghanistan overseeing training programs for the Afghan Air Force when she boarded a NATO Helicopter.

"In Kabul, it's not safe to drive because the bad guys put bombs along the road. So we fly in helicopters," explained Col. Burkel.

She still doesn't remember what happened next, but the military says just before landing, the chopper hit the cable of a security balloon and crashed.

"Five people were killed, four people survived me being one of them, "Burkel said.

Col. Burkel was pulled out of the wreckage and airlifted to one military hospital and then another with a broken neck.

"I had a broken c2 vertebrae," she explained.

Against all odds, after months of recovery and rehab, the Colonel made a full recovery and is now stationed at Scott Air Force base.

She heard about Lily through a friend and wanted to meet her.

"I want to do things that take a bad, you know something awful that has happened and make a good out of it," said Col. Burkel.

"I think it helps her mood and just state of mind as well because she knows that there is somebody and she can see them and they've been through it, "addedTracy.

Later this month, Lily will have surgery to put metal rods in her back. After today, it seems far less daunting.

"It's not going to be that scary, I don't think," Lily said.

A short visit can sometimes go a long way.

"Believe me I get as much out of coming and talking to her than anything she's going to get in talking to me," said Col. Burkel.

On this day at Shriner's hospital, new friends became true friends.

(© 2017 KSDK)