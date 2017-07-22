Neighbors call for demolition of crumbling house

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd explains demolition plans for a crumbling building in North St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS - Charlie Henry takes great pride in her property on Minerva Ave. in North St. Louis. The building next door not only looks terrible, it's dangerous.

"I'm honestly afraid," she said. "Bricks are constantly falling."

Bernice Jones lives across the alley from the crumbling property. They both want the building demolished.

"It would mean I wouldn't have the fear of it falling on my property, damaging it, or even damaging me," Henry said.

So they contacted their alderman, Jeffrey Boyd.

"I called when it first happened and he told her he would have some money in July," Jones said. "July is here."

The process is taking longer than they imagined. 5 On Your Side reached out to Alderman Boyd to see what's going on with the property.

"I promised the next-door neighbor, Ms. Henry, that I would work on it, make it a priority, get it down, but unfortunately, at that time, there was zero money for building demolition, I was told," Boyd said.

Now that we're in a new fiscal year, there's new money for demolition. $500,000 is available for all wards. The problem, Boyd says, is that there are at least 100 properties that need to be demolished in his ward alone.

"We need to be serious about our building demolition fund," Boyd said. "Right now, we've been shortchanged."

Boyd pointed out some of the properties to 5 On Your Side.

"You have this, and you have what's next door to Ms. Henry, and you can only take one down," he said. "Which one do you take down?"

Boyd says he's been in touch with Frank Oswald, the city's building commissioner. The Minerva property will now be bumped up on the list.

"It's going to come down a lot faster that I thought it was because you can look at it, it's obviously an emergency," Boyd said. "When there's an emergency, the city can pretty much take buildings down at a rapid pace."

Boyd said Henry and Jones should see work begin with 30 days.

"That is news to me because he told me within three months it would be down," Henry said. "That sounds great, within 30 days. I would be happy to see that happen."

If you live in St. Louis, you'll have an opportunity to vote on a half-cent sales tax plan that would bump up demolition funding to $675,000. It will be on the ballot this November.

