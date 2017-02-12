Neighbors hold vigil for man killed in Tower Grove South

(Photo: KSDK)

A man is dead after a shooting just south of Tower Grove Park.

It happened Friday night just before 10p.m. on the 3800 block of Juniata Street in south St. Louis. Police said a man in his 60s was shot in the neck and died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim or shared any more information about the suspects.

Neighbors said the man was a visitor to the area, in town for a new grandchild.

“We’re here to pay our respects to him,” said Barbara Gilchrist, the president of the Tower Grove Heights Neighborhood Association. “We’re here to, at least symbolically, stand with the family that has been directly impacted by this family.”

Gilchrist led a candlelight vigil for the victim Sunday night. Dozens gathered at the corner of Juniata and Gustine, then walked up and down the block on Juniata. Along the way, they passed a tree wrapped in ribbons, sharing small messages of love for the family and the neighborhood.

“We’re filled with wonderful people who do care about their neighbors,” Gilchrist said. “They care about the neighborhood. They care about the city of St. Louis. And like everybody else, we want a neighborhood that is safe.”

