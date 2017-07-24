Neighbors react to accidental fatal shooting of 10-year-old

Julisa Cannon and her children live in the neighborhood where a 10-year-old was accidentally killed Sunday night. (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - 5 On Your Side has learned more about the fatal shooting on Kealty Lane. It happened Sunday night just before 6 p.m., in the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex.

According to police, the victim’s 13-year-old brother accidentally shot his younger brother, 10-year-old Anthony Turner, while they were handling a firearm. The 13-year-old was taken into the custody of juvenile authorities. Their mother was also taken into custody.

For many mothers and fathers, this shooting hits close to home.

“I couldn’t imagine if that was my daughter,” said Julisa Cannon, who lives right around the corner from the home where 10-year-old Turner was fatally shot Sunday night.

As a mother of two, Cannon said she feels for his mother.

"She's not going to see her son no more because I look at it because she was trying to protect her home," Cannon said.

Sunday night, St. Louis Police and Homicide responded to the 1400 block of Kealty, just south of downtown St. Louis.

Cannon was walking with her niece to the store.

“I just seen a young guy pass me with no shoes on,” she described. “And it wasn’t normal because he was running like pretty fast. You could tell there was something wrong."



Turner was found inside his home, unconscious with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. The investigation revealed that the shooting was an accident. Turner’s 13-year-old brother accidentally fired the gun.

“He probably thought it was cool and okay and didn’t expect for his life to be taken," Clinton said.

The Clinton Peabody Housing Complex is located within the Peabody Darst-Webbe neighborhood, where residents say they feel increasingly unsafe. St. Louis Police told 5 On Your Side that between January and July of this year, overall crime is up 45.3 percent.



"I barely let my daughters come outside,” explained Cannon. “And if they do come outside, I have to be out here with them."

Susan Ryan with the Circuit Attorney’s Office tells me that charges will not be filed against the mother Monday. The police brought the documents to the circuit attorney and they are under advisement.

© 2017 KSDK-TV