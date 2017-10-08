Nelly's laywer responds to rape allegation

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2012 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Nelly is taking to Twitter and his attorney is speaking with 5 On Your Side. The rapper claims he's innocent after police in Auburn, Wash., arrested him on accusations of rape early Saturday morning.

Police say, just hours after Nelly performed at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, a woman called 911, claiming he sexually assaulted her on a tour bus in a Walmart parking lot.

"He was arrested, booked, and released within an hour," said attorney Scott Rosenblum, who is representing the St. Louis native.

5 On Your Side asked what Nelly claims happened on the bus, but Rosenblum wouldn't say.

"I'm not going to get into any specifics other than he was completely innocent," Rosenblum said.

Rosenblum will say that he and his client believe the woman is after the Grammy winner's fame.

"We have all sorts of evidence to establish that this accuser has no credibility," Rosenblum said. "This is nothing more than just a typical money grab, a shakedown by somebody that's vindictive and angry and that's all I have to say."

Nelly had this to say on Twitter:

"I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation."

Rosenblum says he's confident Nelly will not be charged.

Saturday night, Nelly will not be stopping in Ridgefield, Wash., where he was scheduled to perform with country duo Florida Georgia Line.

