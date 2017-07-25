New Baden school garden vandalized overnight

NEW BADEN, ILL. - A school garden was ransacked by vandals in New Baden, Ill. overnight Monday. Now, there's a community effort to replace the damage and find the person responsible.



It was disappointment and disbelief after students found their summer long project destroyed in just one day.



"They don't understand why somebody would do that to them and do that to something they had worked so hard [to create]."



Wesclin School District Superintendent Jennifer Filyaw said the elementary school janitor discovered the destruction before class Tuesday morning. Filyaw said six watermelons were destroyed, tomatoes were smashed and plants were knocked over. The students were set to eat the watermelons during their celebration for their last day of class, as part of their school’s “PALS” summer program.



"I've been with the district for five years, and we haven't had vandalism whether in or outside of our building, so I was quite surprised someone would do that and especially to kids on something they worked so hard this summer to complete," Filyaw said.



Business Owner Dave Stidham and other community members are now rallying around the students.



"It just hit me in the gut," he said.

Now, they’re going to make their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

"It tugged on my heart strings and I'm just a passerby...imagine how they are feeling"

Since hearing of the vandalism, community members have raised $600 for a reward to find out who's behind the vandalism.

"It's the least that I can do and offer some words of encouragement and let them know when life gets them down and their watermelons get busted get back up and dust themselves off and do it again"

