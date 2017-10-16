New exhibits open at World Chess Hall of Fame

Two new exhibits have just opened at the World Chess Hall of Fame. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Did you know St. Louis is home to the World Chess Hall of Fame? And it just opened two new exhibits.

One is the work of Victor Vasarely, called "Calculated Compositions" and the other is a collaboration with the St. Louis Fashion Fund, a kind of incubator for fashion designers.

In the exhibit called "Pinned", local and national designers came up with uniforms for the modern chess player.

But there's also a nod to history here, going back to the early 1900s.

"Chess and fashion have a similar history in St. Louis where very early on in the century they were really vibrant and important, then there was a little bit of a decline and now we've got this resurgence in chess and fashion," explained Shannon Bailey.

The exhibit is free and runs through March. The Hall of Fame is hard to miss in the Central West End, with the world's largest chess piece out front near Euclid and Maryland.

© 2017 KSDK-TV