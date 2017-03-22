New Chuck Berry album to be released in June

'CHUCK' will be available June 16 (Photo: Shore Fire Media, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Dualtone records has set a date for Chuck Berry’s album ‘CHUCK’ to be released. The final album and first new recordings in nearly four decades by the rock ‘n’ roll legend will be available on June 16.

Berry passed away on March 18 at the age of 90 in St. Charles County.

Berry is widely viewed as among the most influential artists in rock 'n' roll with hits like Johnny B. Goode, Never Can Tell, and Roll Over Beethoven. Berry influenced artists like the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Who and Pink Floyd.

The album will have ten new recordings, eight of which were written by Berry.

According to Shore Fire Media, some of the songs on the album were planned back in the 1980’s with Berry developing them in his home studio in St. Louis over many years during down time between tours. He worked on the album through 2014.

Health concerns forced Berry to stop touring and recording in 2015, but he continued to oversee production and planning for ‘CHUCK,’ enlisting his family and close friend Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill to fulfill his wishes that the album gets done and released.

‘CHUCK’ track list:

“Wonderful Woman”

“Big Boys”

“You Go To My Head”

“3/4 Time (Enchiladas)”

“Darlin’”

“Lady B. Goode”

“She Still Loves You”

“Jamaica Moon”

“Dutchman”

“Eyes Of Man”

New single 'Big Boys' on YouTube.

