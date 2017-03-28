New cookie dough food truck coming to St. Louis

(Photo: Half Baked Cookie Dough Company, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – A food truck serving cookie dough creations is coming to the St. Louis and St. Charles area.

The cookie dough craze has been taking the country by storm, so Half Baked Cookie Dough Company is looking to cash in on it.

The company said the truck will feature four base dough, along with seasonal dough, and toppings. They will even have a cookie sandwich with baked cookies on the outside and cookie dough in the middle.

If cookie dough isn’t your thing, the truck will also have half-baked cookies or fully-baked cookies.

Half Baked Cookie Dough Co. hopes to start selling on the St. Louis and St. Charles streets in May.

