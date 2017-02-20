New drug, 8-times stronger than heroin, available online

MARION, Ill. (AP) - Williamson County, Illinois, officials are monitoring the use of a synthetic opioid they say was recently introduced in the area and poses a major threat of overdose.



Officials say U-47700 is eight times stronger than heroin. It can be purchased online from Chinese manufacturers at a low cost.



The Southern Illinoisan reports that the drug, also referred to as "U," ''U-4," ''Pink," or "Pinky," was introduced throughout Illinois last year.



Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti says one case is under investigation in his county. A bill introduced by Republican state Sen. Kyle McCarter of Vandalia would mark the drug as having a risk for potential abuse.

