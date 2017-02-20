KSDK
Close

New drug, 8-times stronger than heroin, available online

It's reportedly eight times as powerful as heroin.

Jennifer Meckles, KSDK 11:38 AM. CST February 20, 2017

MARION, Ill. (AP) - Williamson County, Illinois, officials are monitoring the use of a synthetic opioid they say was recently introduced in the area and poses a major threat of overdose.
           
Officials say U-47700 is eight times stronger than heroin. It can be purchased online from Chinese manufacturers at a low cost.
           
The Southern Illinoisan reports that the drug, also referred to as "U," ''U-4," ''Pink," or "Pinky," was introduced throughout Illinois last year. 
           
Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti says one case is under investigation in his county. A bill introduced by Republican state Sen. Kyle McCarter of Vandalia would mark the drug as having a risk for potential abuse.
___
           
Information from: Southern Illinoisan

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KSDK

Police: One robbed while trying to buy drugs on Chesterfield Mall parking lot

KSDK

Dozens of new cancer drugs do little to improve survival

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories