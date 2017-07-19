New Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location coming

Photo Courtesy Freddy's

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to add a second location in the Metro East.

The Wichita, Kansas-based fast-casual chain will be opening a new restaurant in Collinsville, Illinois. The Collinsville planning commission approved last week the site plan for the restaurant, which will be located on an outlot in front of Home Depot in Collinsville Crossing, according to the city's Facebook page.The scheduled opening of the new location is dependent on weather and further approvals, according to the city.

The chain serves thinly pressed steakburgers, hot dogs and crispy shoestring fries, among other items.

Freddy's opened its Shiloh location, at 3320 Green Mount Crossing Drive, last summer. There are also Freddy's locations in St. Peters and Cottleville, Missouri.

The initial franchise fee for a Freddy’s Frozen Custard restaurant is $25,000, with ongoing royalties of 4.5 percent of gross sales, and up to 3.5 percent as a contribution to marketing and advertising. Startup costs for franchise locations run between $596,205 and $1.14 million.

