New Jersey police helping St. Louis kids play soccer

This week, St. Louis is hosting a unique national soccer tournament.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 6:14 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The New Jersey police department has come to St. Louis. However, it wasn’t to help their fellow police officers. No, they are here to play soccer and teach soccer. Tuesday, they spent the day teaching the game and having lots of fun with some kids with disabilities.

Photographer Tony Chambers and reporter, Frank Cusumano went to Nottingham School for the story.

