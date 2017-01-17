New law requires IL schools and daycares to test for lead

Water fountains t an Illinois area school. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

At Dunbar Elementary in East St. Louis, the kids can drink from the fountains and know their school district is looking out for their health.

"They care for us and our body," said Cortez Chairs, a fourth-grader.

The East St. Louis School District has completed its lead testing.

"We had over 300 sites that were tested," said Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, the district's Director of Strategic Partnerships. "Those included water fountains, kitchen sinks, restroom sinks, work room sinks."

A handful of sites did test positive — a little above the minimum allowable levels — but school officials said students did not have access to them. Even still, they were taken out of commission.

"We were very proactive and did independent testing in advance of the legislation," Stigge-Kaufman said.

Monday, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation requiring a one-time testing of schools and daycares built before 2000 and serving children fifth-grade and younger.

"Better safe than sorry," said Art Ryan, Superintendent of Cahokia School District. "You certainly want to make sure there's nothing happening at the schools that hampering their growth and development,."

Ryan said his district has not yet tested for lead, but will comply.

"We have such a tight budget that any expenditures are going to be a problem," Ryan said. "The problem is that it's on top of every other unfunded mandate that we have."

