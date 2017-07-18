New pumpkin patch to open in wake of Rombach Farms closing

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

Chesterfield will not be without a pumpkin patch this fall.

Just days after the announcement that Rombach Farms would close, the City of Chesterfield announced a new pumpkin patch will be opening up right next door.

An email from Assistant City Administrator Libbey M. Tucker said the primary contractor of many of the activities at Rombach Farms will open its own pumpkin patch on September 23.

The new pumpkin patch, which will be called Chesterfield Valley Pumpkin Patch, will take up about 10 acres surrounding Pecan Legacy Park.

The business's website says it will be open seven days a week from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV