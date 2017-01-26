New SLU Billiken gets thumbs up from students, fans

SLU president Dr. Fred Pestello gives new Billiken mascot the thumbs up (Photo: SLU president Dr. Fred Pestello gives new Billiken mascot the thumbs up, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - Fans, students, and alumni had twice the reason to cheer at Chaifetz Arena on the campus of Saint Louis University Wednesday night. Not only did the men’s basketball team pull off a bit of an upset over the University of Massachusetts, almost all of the feedback for the new Billiken mascot design was positive.

"I think it's very exciting, very fierce compared to the old one," said Kathleen Anderson, a SLU student.

The redesigned Billiken mascot, introduced at halftime of the SLU-UMass game, follows in the footsteps of what can only be described as a failed Billiken rebranding last fall.

The school unveiled a revamped Billiken mascot in September and the feedback was swift and almost entirely negative.

SLU president Dr. Fred Pestello responded with a whimsical video promising to take another shot at a new mascot design.

Pestello appeared to be beaming at Chaifetz Arena last night with the latest version of the school's mascot (a mythical gremlin said to be 'the God of the way things ought to be').

The school used an online survey to hear what fans would like to see in a Billiken mascot. The finished product reflects more than 17,000 online suggestions. And if the immediate reaction from Chaifetz on Wednesday night is any indication, it appears the combined, "hive mind" approach was a success.

"I like the new Billiken a lot," said student Valerie Crook. "It's a better redux, I'm glad we did it."

Fox Sports Midwest play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin summed it up better than anyone: "There are only a few times in life when you can say you remember where you were."

