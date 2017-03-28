Newest way to show Cardinal pride: team diapers!

(Photo: Honest Company, Custom)

Just in time for Sunday's home opener-- the Cardinals' youngest fans can now show their hometown pride!

The Honest Company has introduced Major League patterned diapers. And yes, the Cardinals are one of five teams featured on these limited edition items.

The other four teams are the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs.

You can get your hands on these Cardinal diapers at Target through the end of April.

