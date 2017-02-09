No getting off the weather rollercoaster

Group of teenagers riding a rollercoaster - Getty Images (Photo: Purestock)

FEBRUARY 9, 2017 - February St. Louis temperatures are all over the place.

The month started with temperatures in the upper 40s, and then immediately dropped. Highs stayed in the 30s for the next couple of days. Temperatures quickly climbed again. By the end of the first week, last Tuesday, highs were hitting the upper 60s.

Spring arrived! Right? No.

Snow flew Wednesday and the high barely reached 40°. The cold really settled in Thursday morning with lows dipping into the teens, and highs are staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

But the ride doesn't stop here. The forecast high for Friday will be near 60°, and upper 60s are coming Saturday.

Not happy with the weather in St.Louis? Just sit tight! And keep the lap bar down and your arms and legs inside the moving car as this rollercoaster continues!

