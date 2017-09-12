No one hit by shots fired from cars in north county

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - No one was shot, but the cars of two innocent bystanders were hit by gunfire coming from a pair of cars in St. Louis County Tuesday.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, a red Pontiac G6 and a gray Hyundai sedan were involved in the shooting incident Tuesday afternoon while driving northbound on the 9800 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

Police said the gray sedan had three people inside while the red Pontiac had at least one person.

No one was struck, but police said two other cars not involved in the shooting were struck.

