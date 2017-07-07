No one hurt in emergency landing in Augusta, Mo.

No one was injured when a single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field in Augusta, Missouri.
According to a press release from the St.Charles County Police Department, officers responded to the scene near Public Street and Highway 94 in Augusta.
When they arrived they found the small plane with two occupants made the landing in a field. The plane made an upright landing and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs