No one injured in partial building collapse in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters are on scene of a partial building collapse in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Battalion 4 of the St. Louis Fire Department said a partial collapse of the masonry facade occurred on the 3200 block of Liberty. The rescue task force was sent to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

3200blk of Liberty - Building collapse with a report of persons trapped. Collapse #Rescue Task Force responding. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/c45GbMGBjS — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 19, 2017

According to the American Red Cross, nine people have been affected by the collapse. Red Cross volunteers met with those affected and provided assistance for their immediate emergency needs, according to a press release.

