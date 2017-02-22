'No Poo' movement makes its way to St. Louis

More and more people are saying sayonara to shampoo products and joining the ‘No Poo’ movement. It may sound crazy, but people are cleansing their hair without the foaming suds of a shampoo.

Some women I spoke to swear by these ‘No Poo’ products. They say their hair is fuller, shinier, and healthier. So, naturally, I had to give a try myself.

Getting the ‘No Poo’ treatment at the salon looks like another day in the beauty parlor, but there is a big difference. The Shampoo is more of a cleanser. Stylist Victoria Lagunes of Govero Salon in Des Peres uses the No Poo products on a lot of her clients.

“It really adds shine and it totally takes away the frizz," said Lagunes.

When I got my hair cleaned with the ‘No Poo’ products, it didn’t lather and bubble like a shampoo would. It has the texture of a conditioner and is free of the sulfates and parabens that Lagunes says strips the hair.

Lagunes said, "’No Poo’ really leaves those natural oils in the hair but it takes away the dirt and the grease so you still feel clean. But it’s not dry and damaged and brittle."

The ‘No Poo’ movement has been around for years. Some, even live by using all natural methods like baking soda and vinegar. It works for some, but Lagunes doesn't recommend it.

"That’s actually going to dry you out as well, think you clean your drains with baking soda and vinegar so that’s not really something you want to be putting on your hair," she explained.

We caught up with two ladies, Kathryn Dugan and Callie Swanepoel, who love the 'No Poo' cleansers to find out what all the hype is about.

"Your hair is one of the first things people notice about you," said Dugan.

"Your not shampooing but you are shampooing, it’s no pooing.You’re still cleaning your hair it’s just not sucking the life out of it I guess," Callie explained.

Both women used to wash their curly hair daily with shampoos to avoid oily roots.

"What I have learned is the squeaky clean is stripped. That’s what’s drying it out. That’s what is making it frizz because there is nothing holding in the moisture," said Kathryn.

Now, they cleanse their hair two to three times a week. Their hair still feels clean, but it’s also shinier and healthier than ever before.

After my ‘No Poo’ cleanse and blow out, my hair felt just as clean and soft as it would after a shampoo.

A lot of it comes down to the type of hair you have and your preference. For these ladies, there's no turning back.

"I probably won’t use anything else ever again," said Callie.

