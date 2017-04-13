Normandy police investigating after student brings gun to school

NORMANDY, MO. - Normandy police are investigating after they said a student at Lucas Crossing Elementary School brought a gun to the school.

According to a statement from the Normandy Schools Collaborative, school safety officers found the gun in the student's desk Thursday morning. The gun was confiscated, and the student was identified by the school.

The incident is being investigated by the school district and Normandy police, and has been reported to the Missouri Department of Social Services. The student's parents were notified, and the school said the student will be disciplined according to the Normandy Student Code of Conduct.

