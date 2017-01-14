North county funeral home catches fire

(Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - No one was injured in a north county funeral home on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Riverview Fire Department say a the two-alarm fire sparked in the basement of the William C. Harris Funeral Directors and Crematorium in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Officials say there were seven bodies being prepped for funerals at the home, but none of them were burned. The funeral home always keeps bodies in a fire-safe room.

All funeral services have been moved to different locations.

No word on what sparked the fire.

