Northeast snowstorm causes flight cancelations and delays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) - A major snowstorm in the northeast is causing problems at airports across the country, with thousands of flight cancelations and delays.



Throughout the morning, the number of flight cancelations and delays was on the rise for both departures and arrivals at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. By around 10:00 a.m. Monday, there were more than 60 canceled arrivals and departures, along with dozens of delays.



One man told 5 On Your Side his flight from Detroit to St. Louis was delayed by a couple of hours. He says it was enough to make him late for an important job interview Tuesday.

"I was late getting here and since I got here late, I've been having trouble with my rental car so I ended up sleeping overnight at the airport," he said.

We also talked to a woman whose flight out of St. Louis was canceled. Now, she won't be going home, to Canada, for another couple of days.

"It's not the ideal but this is life and I'm able to accept this," she said.

