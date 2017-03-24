Not enough votes: Area reps respond to pulled health care bill

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan departs after delivering remarks and taking questions at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Legislators from both sides of the river reacted Friday to the collapse of the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Repealing President Obama’s signature piece of legislation has been a rallying cry for the Republican party for more than seven years. And it was one of the biggest reasons that many voters helped propel President Donald Trump to victory last November.

But even with complete control of the legislative and executive branches, the GOP couldn’t get it done.

“I’m absolutely frustrated. I thought we put a good bill together. No bill is perfect, but this one put us on a path to having affordable, accessible health care coverage for every single American,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Illinois’ 13th district.

Davis was part of the team responsible for trying to drum up Republican votes on Capitol Hill.

But he told Five on Your Side that Democrats, and many members of his own party, were completely unwilling to budge on supporting the American Health Care Act.

“Our conservatism was hijacked by an attitude of permanent opposition. They moved the goal post on what they would accept to fulfill our promises of repeal, replace and repair Obamacare,” Davis said.

Meantime, Democrats are celebrating now that Obamacare remains the law of the land.

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, who represents Missouri’s 1st district, said Republicans got exactly what was coming for them.

“By the Republicans not getting enough votes to repeal and replace, we saved 24 million Americans’ health care coverage,” he said.

Clay said the defeat of the AHCA also signifies to potentially damaging infighting within the GOP.

“It speaks volumes of the Republicans’ inability to lead or do basic math. They need to learn mathematics. They spent seven and a half years talking about repeal and replace. And they didn’t have a plan. They got what they deserve,” Clay said.

So what happens next?

President Trump signified late Friday that he was going to wait for Obamacare to “explode” and move on to tax reform.

Davis signified his support for whatever Trump wanted to tackle next.

Clay said he was hopeful both parties could find common ground.

“Hopefully they will want to move to issues that strengthen our economy, such as a robust infrastructure,” he said.

Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois’ 15th district did not agree to an interview with Five on Your Side, but released the following statement:

"I've strongly opposed the Affordable Care Act's mandates, middle-class tax hikes, and expensive one-size-fits-all health insurance plans since day one. My constituents have judged that law, and the more than 60 votes I've cast to repeal and replace it, through seven years and four election cycles. They've rendered their judgement: Obamacare has failed.

"As we all saw this week, moving bills through the legislative process is hard. But that's a feature, not a flaw, of our constitutional republic. While I'm disappointed in today's outcome, my commitment to my constituents to follow through on the promise I made to provide relief from Obamacare is as strong as ever."

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois’ 12th district did not agree to an interview with Five on Your Side, but released the following statement:

"Today's decision to postpone the vote does not dismiss the fact that Obamacare is broken. This law has led to higher costs, fewer choices, and less access to the quality care that people need. These trends just aren't sustainable. The American Health Care Act was to be the first step in a multi-step process to fix our health care system. I am hopeful that the White House and Congress will continue working to find solutions that restore health care decisions to patients and their doctors and not the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C."

Five On Your Side reached out multiple times to Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri’s 2nd District, but received no response or prepared statement.

