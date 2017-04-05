Nursing home under construction catches fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Fire crews spent Wednesday morning battling a large fire in Concord.

Officials responded to the Mattis Pointe Assisted Living Facility located on the 4900 Block of Mattis Road around 3:30 a.m.

The building was under construction and no one was inside when the fire started.

Officials are investigating if lightning may have caused the fire.

Mattis Road is closed this morning due to fire. Buses 26,27,28 will not be able to run normal routes. Parents are receiving info by phone — Lindbergh Schools (@LindberghFlyers) April 5, 2017

