Nursing home under construction catches fire

KSDK 8:22 AM. CDT April 05, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Fire crews spent Wednesday morning battling a large fire in Concord.

Officials responded to the Mattis Pointe Assisted Living Facility located on the 4900 Block of Mattis Road around 3:30 a.m.

The building was under construction and no one was inside when the fire started.

Officials are investigating if lightning may have caused the fire. 

 

