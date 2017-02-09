Suicidal subject prompts precautionary school lockdowns

(Photo: Google Earth, Custom)

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Five schools in the Mehlville School District were placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday due to a report of a suicidal person in the area.

The schools affected are Oakville High, Oakville Middle, Blades Elementary, Wohlwend Elementary and Oakville Elementary.

According to KMOX Radio, Jan Kellerman, the Oakville High School principal, sent an email to parents stating the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown after being contacted by St. Louis County Police about an armed suicidal man in the area.

A spokesperson for the school district tells NewsChannel 5 the lockdown is only a safety precaution.

According to St. Louis County Police, an exhaustive search is being conducted for the suicidal subject.

