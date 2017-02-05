Oakville native performs with Lady Gaga during Super Bowl 51 halftime show

A St. Louisan is taking the stage alongside Lady Gaga tonight during her Super Bowl 51 half time performance. Oakville native, Christina Grady, is one of Gaga’s backup dancers and says she is excited and anxious in a good way to be forming with Lady Gaga.

She says the crew landed in Houston about a week ago and things have been nonstop since. This will be Grady’s first time performing in a Super Bowl and she says she couldn’t be more honored or proud. She has performed with many other artists including Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé just to name a few.

Photos: Oakville Native Performs with lady gaga

Grady has been performing with Gaga since her first single ‘Just Dance’ came out in 2008. While Grady doesn’t tour worldwide, you can spot her in Lady Gaga’s music videos and live performances.

Grady is thankful for the love and support the St. Louis community has shown her throughout the years and that she is proud to represent St. Louis on the Super Bowl stage.

Follow Grady on Instagram at @shadypasty and see all the behind the scenes action. She also has a website christinagrady.com featuring her work.

#Superbowl51 🤘🏼🏉 A photo posted by Christina "Pasty" Grady (@shadypasty) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

