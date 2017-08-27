O'Fallon, IL, water system to shut down, boil order to follow

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

O'FALLON, ILL. - The water system for the City of O'Fallon, Illinois, was scheduled to temporarily shut down at 5 p.m. Sunday for emergency repairs to a water main.

According to a release from the city, the shutdown was to fix a water main in the area of Highway 50 and Mark Drive. The release said after repairs are complete, all customers and the entire system will be on a boil order.

