O'Fallon, Missouri police search for missing 6-year-old

KSDK 1:01 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

O'FALLON, MO. - Police in O’Fallon, Missouri are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl. According to a Facebook post, they’re looking on the 500 block of St. John in the Forest Park subdivision.

The girl is described as 3 ½ feet tall, dirty blonde shoulder length hair and she’s wearing a light t-shirt with black capri style pants.

Anyone with information should call 911.

