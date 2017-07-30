O'Fallon, Missouri police search for missing 6-year-old

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

O'FALLON, MO. - Police in O’Fallon, Missouri are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl. According to a Facebook post, they’re looking on the 500 block of St. John in the Forest Park subdivision.

The girl is described as 3 ½ feet tall, dirty blonde shoulder length hair and she’s wearing a light t-shirt with black capri style pants.

Anyone with information should call 911.

