O'Fallon couples relive deadly Las Vegas mass shooting

O'FALLON, MO - Brian and Tammy Figg and Mandy and Nathan Goff of O’Fallon, Missouri, are longtime friends who take annual family vacations and often attend concerts. They were excited to go to Las Vegas last month because they had tickets right in front of the stage to see the Jason Aldean concert.

“Both of us were celebrating our 15 year anniversary this year and we love music,” said Tammy Figg, “so we went together to celebrate that and our love of concerts.”

Both married couples still wear the purple concert wristbands from the Las Vegas concert that changed their lives. Tammy’s added a metal clasp to her concert wristband that reads “Survivor”.

"Jason Aldean had just finished up “This Old Barstool” and we heard a couple of unique popping sounds and originally we thought they were firecrackers,” said Figg.

It wasn’t fireworks. The noises were the first gunshots of what would become the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“I wake up sweating. I think about it a lot,” said Nathan Goff. “Brian and I got down to cover Mandy and Tammy and whenever we made the decision to jump, Brian went and there was more shooting.”

Brian Figg was the first to scale a barrier fence in front of the concert stage. He helped his wife and friends as well as other concert goers who all crawled underneath the stage for protection from the gunman. That’s when the Goffs and Figgs became separated.

“As the bullets were hitting the stage, we were trying to find equipment underneath the stage to kind of cover our heads, but underneath the stage it's rebar and wire and it's pitch black,” said Tammy Figg. “Nathan had seen a crawl space and said we're going to head towards that crawl space and at that point you're trampling on people and you don't know if they're alive or deceased.”

Nathan Goff said he knows how lucky they all were that night.

“Once we exited the venue, we did see a few vehicles go by and you could tell they had people on back of the trucks that had been wounded,” said Goff. “There was an individual in the parking lot that police were tending to that may have been deceased.”

“Society has changed obviously and security and safety has changed,” said Tammy Figg. “You shouldn't have to fear going to an event and have to make a phone call like I had to make to family that were taking care of my kids to say ‘Hey, we're being shot at and I don't know if we're going to make it. Hug my kids and my will's downstairs.’ That shouldn't happen.”

The Goffs and Figgs are hosting a fundraiser Nov. 5 to raise money for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting. For more information, click here.

