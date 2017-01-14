O'Fallon, Mo. PD locate missing 13-year-old

The boy is described as 4-foot-9, with brown hair and gree eyes, last seen wearing a blue coat and black pants with a stripe on the side of his pants. (Image: O'Fallon PD) (Photo: O'Fallon PD)

O'FALLON, MO. - UPDATE: The O'Fallon Police Department confirmed the boy has been located safely.

The O'Fallon, Mo. Police Department asked for the community's assistance to help in the search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post, O'Fallon Police said the teenager was last seen at his home in the O'Fallon Lakes Apartment Complex off Veteran's Memorial Parkway near O'Fallon Hills.

Officials said the boy has sensory issues and a limited mental capacity.

The boy is described as 4-foot-9, with brown hair and gree eyes, last seen wearing a blue coat and black pants with a stripe on the side of his pants.

O'Fallon Police said they are considering this case a runaway, citing multiple attempts in the past to run away from his home.

No other information was immediately given.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the teenager is asked to call 911, or the O'Fallon Police Department at (636) 240-3200.

