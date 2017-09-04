Offensive messages exchanged between students at MICDS

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Several students are facing punishment for racist and sexual posts.

The Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School said it learned about the posts over the weekend after people outside the messages started sharing them.

Leaders described them as "explicitly racist and sexual."

MICDS leaders said they do not tolerate racial slurs or hate speech.

They have not announced what punishments the students could face.

