Officer injured, suspect fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Police are on scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.
A 30-year-old man was fatally shot after cutting an officer Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred on the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue around 8:15 a.m. The officer was cut in the arm and transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be released.
Police say they were called to the residence Monday night for a fire and Tuesday morning for a domestic dispute.
This is a developing story.
