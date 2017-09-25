Officer involved in crash in Creve Coeur

The scene of a crash in Creve Coeur that involved a police officer. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

CREVE COEUR, MO. - A three-car crash involving a Creve Coeur police officer sent the officer and two other people to the hospital and left part of Olive Boulevard closed Monday evening.

A press release from the Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Old Olive Street Road at around 5:15.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the officer had his sirens on when a driver tried to make a left turn in front of him. The officer's car struck the car, sending it off the road and into an embankment. The crash then sent the officer's car into another car.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the first that turned in front of the officer taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The officer and other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The roadway reopened at around 10:45.

