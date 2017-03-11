KSDK
Officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis County under investigation

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in North County

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:26 AM. CST March 11, 2017

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The incident happened on Dunn Rd. between New Halls Ferry Rd and West Florissant Ave. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No police officers were injured during the shooting, but the suspect was injured. The suspect’s condition is unknown. Police are expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information. 

