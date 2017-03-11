Officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis County under investigation

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The incident happened on Dunn Rd. between New Halls Ferry Rd and West Florissant Ave. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No police officers were injured during the shooting, but the suspect was injured. The suspect’s condition is unknown. Police are expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information.

© 2017 KSDK-TV