Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 man dead

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Affton.

AFFTON, MO. - One man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Affton. The incident began around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, when police were called to a domestic disturbance at home in the 8700 block of Zellwood.

A 58-year-old woman who was in the house said the dispute started as an argument with her 59-year-old boyfriend. She called police when it escalated to a physical altercation. When officers arrived they removed the woman and her 26-year-old son from the home.

Police entered the house and found the suspect in a bedroom.



St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says officers ordered the suspect to show them his hands, but the suspect reached under the covers on the bed, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an officer. The officer fired several times and hit the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who shot the suspect is a four-year veteran of the force.

