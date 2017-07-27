Officers go virtual for use of force training

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man searches for people in old photographs
-
Luxury local resort dumps raw sewage, kills 700 fish
-
Family of man killed in shootout speaks out
-
Vehicles broken into downtown St. Louis
-
Community steps in to help cyber bullied woman
-
Mom in custody after toddler overdoses on meth and Fentanyl
-
Family of hit-and-run victim wants justice
-
Schnucks testing aisle stocking robot
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
DNA match may help solve 5-year-old murder
More Stories
-
Guns 'n Roses returns to St. Louis for first time in…Jul 27, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
-
Korean War POW/MIA soldier returns homeJul 27, 2017, 2:38 p.m.
-
'Family Feud' auditions coming to St. LouisJul 27, 2017, 4:52 p.m.