Officers investigating after death of Belleville 2-year-old

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - The Child Death Task Force is investigating after a 2-year-old boy died at an area hospital early Friday morning.

According to press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the boy was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital before deputies were sent to a home on the 2600 block of Eastview Drive in Belleville, Illinois, to begin an investigation.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville by the boy's mother and her boyfriend before the boy was flown to St. Louis.

A person of interest is in custody in the case, but no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been performed. The sheriff's office will not be releasing names related to the case or the cause of death at this time.

